A phantom vision of the first grace, which once guided the Tarnished to the Lands Between. It all repeat. Be seen by the Elden Ring. Become the Elden Lord. The Vision of Grace can be used as a worse case scenario to get out of certain situations, returning you to the last Site of Grace you rested at. However, this will also cause you to lose all Runes accumulated, so it should only be done if you are willing to part with any you have gained thus far. Preferable instances to use the Vision of Grace include running into a deadly scenario to grab an item, accidentally stumbling into a boss fight, or getting stuck somewhere where you have no hope of returning safely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO