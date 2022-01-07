ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell tops Chen to win first US figure skating championship

 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mariah Bell had been to the U.S. Figure...

Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Guardian

Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

The United States has some incredible gymnasts in the college ranks. But one Oklahoma gymnast might have just introduced herself to the country as their next big star. During a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama, Oklahoma’s Katherine Levasseur attempted the vault. With a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air, she executed her move with a perfect 10.
SPORTS
Action News Jax

Chock and Bates top Hubbell and Donohue for US title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates knew from the crowd response that Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, their close friends and longtime rivals, had laid down a near-flawless performance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. It took a mesmerizing, out-of-this-world show of their own...
NASHVILLE, TN
perutribune.com

Jackson headed to Olympics after Bowe gives up 500 spot

Brittany Bowe didn't want to go to her third and likely final Olympics without Erin Jackson. So after Jackson slipped and didn't qualify in the 500 meters at the U.S. speedskating trials in Milwaukee — a stunning result for the world's top-ranked skater in the event — Bowe knew what she wanted to do.
SPORTS
perutribune.com

Weekend Sports in Brief

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because he is unvaccinated.
TENNIS

