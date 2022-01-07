AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

CBS News named Mark Lima, previously its West Coast bureau chief, to oversee its Washington bureau, part of a broadening of senior executives at the pivotal outpost. The Washington bureau has taken on more importance in recent years, owing to a decision to move production of “CBS Evening News” to the nation’s capital in 2019. As part of the moves, Mary Hager, executive producer of “Face The Nation,” was given the additional role of executive editor of politics. Matthew Mosk, a veteran of ABC News, was named senior investigative editorial director. “We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO