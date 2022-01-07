ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Pt. Reyes Station Protests January 6 Insurrection

By Pat kunstenaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePt. Reyes Station in west Marin again showed its mettle, with...

WOUB

Violent domestic extremism in “American Insurrection” on FRONTLINE, January 4 at 10 pm

FRONTLINE and ProPublica Investigate Violent Domestic Extremism in “American Insurrection”. www.facebook.com/frontline | Twitter: @frontlinepbs. Instagram: @frontlinepbs | YouTube: youtube.com/frontline. Over the last three years, FRONTLINE has collaborated with ProPublica to investigate the rise of extremism in America — from the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017, to a neo-Nazi group...
Turnto10.com

Rep. Davis to hold vigil on January 6 insurrection anniversary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — United States Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is holding a vigil on Jan. 6, 2022, one year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a press release, Rep. Davis's office says the candlelight vigil will signal that voters decide the outcome of elections. The release...
insidernj.com

Menendez Statement on First Anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) issued the following statement today on the first anniversary of the January 6th insurrection:. “One year ago today, the world watched in horror as our sacred temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol building, was besieged by fellow Americans. This was the culmination of a months-long, coordinated campaign by former President Trump to sow deep distrust in the integrity of our elections because he refused to accept defeat in a free and fair election.
iheart.com

Massachusetts Remembers January 6th Capitol Insurrection

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) – People all over the country, and in Massachusetts, gathered to remember the January 6 Capitol Insurrection on Thursday. Dozens gathered in Institute Park in Worcester to mark the one-year anniversary of the riot and called for change. “What happened last January 6 was a crime,”...
Texas Monthly

Texas Contributed More Than Just Rioters to the January 6 Insurrection

A year ago today, I stood outside the east side of the U.S. Capitol, with the Supreme Court building directly behind me, and watched as hundreds of insurrectionists climbed the Capitol steps and flooded inside the building. Today, I’m staring at a photograph I took of that moment, time-stamped 2:08 p.m. There’s an American flag flapping directly above the building’s Corinthian columns and beneath the overcast winter sky. At least a dozen more such flags are being held by members of the crowd on or near the staircase. They’re everywhere. I had not noticed those American flags at the time.
indybay.org

San Francisco Remembers January 6th With Protest and Rally

On the January 6th anniversary of Trump's violent attempt to reverse his loss in the Presidential election, San Francisco joined cities throught the country in remembrance protests and rallies. Several hundred demonstrators gathered near City Hall in the late afternoon where speakers rallied the crowd. Speakers included progressive messaging expert...
indybay.org

Best Signs in San Francisco January 6 Vigil

January 6, 2022 marked one year since a violent mob was incited to attack the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a democratic election. As ongoing House investigative committee hearings reveal more and more about those responsible for the insurrection, grassroots groups across the nation held vigils on January 6th to mark the date as a day of "remembrance and action."
indybay.org

Demonstration in San Mateo on Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Insurrection

We are here to commemorate the Jan 6, 2021 on our 240 yer old but fragile democracy. This assault is ongoing but in different forms. Unfortunately one of our major political parties has given up on democratic practices and adopted the values of the previous president: bullying, bluster and out right corruption of any and all who stand in their way for dominance.
5newsonline.com

4th Arkansan charged in connection to January 6 insurrection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Robert "Bob" Snow of Heber Springs is facing federal charges after admitting to being involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. According to court documents, federal agents used information from Snow's cellphone to identify him as a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Congressmen Reflect on January 6 Insurrection

When the US Capitol was attacked, both U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Dallas) and U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Rockwall) were on the house floor. “My wife was here in DC with me with our almost 2-year-old son and was about eight months pregnant, and there were several moments that day when I didn't know if I would ever come home,” Allred told NBC 5, one year later.
eastcountymagazine.org

$100,000 REWARD FOR ID OF PIPE BOMBER NIGHT BEFORE JANUARY 6 INSURRECTION

January 4, 2022 (Washington D.C.) – As the anniversary of the violent capitol insurrection last January 6 approaches, federal authorities seek public help to find a suspect who planted two pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters in Washington D.C. the night before. A $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for planting the bombs is being offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Lawmakers React to January 6th U.S. Capitol Insurrection

Missouri lawmakers are reacting to the U.S. Capitol invasion on this anniversary of the violence, destruction and death that happened that day. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says the January 6, 2021 insurrection is not an isolated event. She had this to say after the session ended Wednesday. . .
