ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers union criticizes changing CDC guidelines for schools

By Raquel Martin
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IrI3N_0dfyOAHX00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated safety guidelines for schools yet again after its data showed rising child hospitalizations because of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

In the wake of the newest update, school districts are struggling to adapt.

“The CDC is doing a disservice by changing its guidelines every nanosecond,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten said the CDC’s updated recommendations for school safety are counterproductive.

“I think it just creates more confusion,” said Weingarten.

Some schools expecting virus surge go online, cancel classes

The AFT president said educators are focused on keeping everyone safe and keeping kids in school. Despite the omicron surge, she says more than 90% of schools remain open. But she said more must be done.

“We need to prepare for contingencies like shortages,” Weingarten said. “We’ve got more weeks of tough sledding so let’s get the rapid tests to kids and educators. Let’s make sure people use them.”

Under guidelines released Thursday, teachers, staff and students who get COVID-19 can return to school after just five days if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours and wear a mask for five more days. The CDC also recommends both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated staff undergo weekly testing.

Some school districts, like those in Chicago, are still opting to return to virtual learning despite the new rules.

Schools trying to stick with in-person learning scramble for substitutes

“Of course, I want kids back in school,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Durbin says he hopes better directives encourage teachers and staff to return.

“I don’t ever want to put them in a dangerous situation when it comes to public health, but I want to defer to the experts,” said Durbin.

On Friday, the CDC strongly recommended all children 5 and up get their shots and boosters when eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day amid increasingly tough negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The union, which voted this week to revert to online instruction, told teachers not...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Middletown Press

Without enough staff due to COVID-19, Danbury schools canceled for remainder of the week

Danbury schools are closed Thursday and Friday while they face staffing and transportation issues, largely tied to COVID-19. School Superintendent Kevin Walston notified parents Wednesday night of the plan. The district initially planned to institute a two-hour delay throughout the week “giving us the time needed to plan for the safety of our students and to preserve teacher and support staff’s ability to adequately plan for their day.”
DANBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Randi Weingarten
mycitizensnews.com

Lamont issues warning to schools who switch to remote learning

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker stood firm Tuesday that schools that switch to remote learning for coronavirus-related reasons will have to make up those days one way or another. Russell-Tucker said state law requires a 180-day school year, and Lamont has not used his...
HARTFORD, CT
staradvertiser.com

CDC stands by decision not to require COVID-19 testing to leave isolation

Despite sharp criticism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today stood by its recommendation that Americans infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after five days without first obtaining a negative virus test. The agency guidelines, released last week, shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#School Safety#School Districts#Nexstar#Aft
wibqam.com

U.S. doctors group calls out CDC for ‘confusing’ isolation guidance

(Reuters) – The American Medical Association (AMA) on Wednesday criticized the government’s guidelines on quarantine and isolation in the United States, saying the guidance was “confusing” and risked further spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stopped short of recommending a rapid antigen test for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days.
U.S. POLITICS
The Times

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
NPR

Officials are determined to keep schools open, despite omicron

Today the FDA authorized COVID booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15. The decision comes as many children are heading back to school after the holidays. Parents and school districts across the country are grappling with decisions about how to balance education with the surge in COVID cases driven by the omicron variant. Now here to talk more about the latest developments are NPR's Joe Palca and Anya Kamenetz. Welcome to you both.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Local doctors criticize new, shorter CDC COVID guidelines

Despite the massive surge in omicron cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new recommendations this week of shorter isolation periods for asymptomatic people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. The new guidelines say people who test positive with no symptoms only need a five-day isolation period before...
SEATTLE, WA
Ellsworth American

Updated CDC isolation guidelines will apply to Maine schools

ELLSWORTH — The updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that were announced on Dec. 27 (and include shortened quarantine and isolation times for people who have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19) will apply to Maine students once they return from winter break.
MAINE STATE
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy