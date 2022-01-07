ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide range of TV, commentators for national championship game

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide in an all-SEC national championship game. The game will kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 10 and will be televised on ESPN.

ESPN will have alternate telecasts of the game including Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher providing analyst on ESPN2.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Molly McGrath are the ESPN commentators for the national championship.

The ESPN radio commentators include: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Kris Budden.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart face off in another national championship game. Kevin Jairaj via USA TODAY Sports

Pregame programming includes analysis from ESPN personalities like former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack, Paul Finebaum, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris “The Bear” Fallica, Desmond Howard, Laura Rutledge, and more.

Alabama is coming off a 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Stetson Bennett and Georgia dominated Michigan in a 34-11 win. Georgia and Alabama have been the top two teams in the country all season.

The Crimson Tide enter the game at 13-1. Alabama is riding an eight game winning streak. Georgia is 13-1 and will be looking to avenge their lone defeat of the season, which came in the SEC championship.

Alabama has the country’s Heisman Trophy winner in star quarterback Bryce Young. Young will be without John Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC championship. Alabama defensive end Will Anderson leads the nation with 17.5 sacks.

Georgia’s top-ranked defense will face their biggest challenge of the season against the Crimson Tide. Alabama scored 41 points against the Dawgs in the SEC championship, which is 24 more points than any other team scored against Georgia this season.

Related
2022 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 18

The College Football Playoff National Championship is finally here, with Alabama and Georgia meeting each other for the third time this season. This marks the last opportunity to watch some of the best 2022 NFL draft prospects play. You can watch the game on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN. It’ll be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana — also home to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL
Alabama fights valiantly in 33-18 CFP Championship loss to UGA; Georgia wins first title since 1981

College football’s Galactic Empire played on the big stage yet again and against a familiar foe: the Georgia Bulldogs. In the second matchup between Alabama and Georgia in a College Football Playoff national championship game, the first being in 2017, the Crimson Tide could not overcome adversity to defeat the Bulldogs in Indy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CFP National Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Georgia Bulldogs will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship on Monday night from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Georgia is coming off a 34-11 win over Michigan in the semifinals of the CFP and will be looking for some revenge after being blown out by Alabama in the SEC Championship. As for Alabama, they knocked off Cincinnati 27-6 in the semifinals and will be looking for back-to-back National Championships.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Michigan football finishes with highest AP Top 25 ranking since 1997

It may not have gone as planned in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, but there’s no shame in losing to the eventual national champion. The Georgia Bulldogs upended Alabama on Monday night to win their first national title since 1980, but the Wolverines had a spectacular season in their own right, going 12-2, winning the Big Ten title and having taken down rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade.
COLLEGE SPORTS
What we know about Alabama WR Jameson Williams' possible injury in the national championship game

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has been a key part of the Tide’s offense this year, especially after fellow receiver John Metchie III’s season ended when he tore his ACL in the second quarter of the SEC title game. Now Alabama head coach Nick Saban is without both electric players as Williams exited the national championship game with an apparent knee injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgia's Derion Kendrick could provide needed cornerback depth for Chargers

The Chargers officially begin their offseason preparations on Monday after losing in stunning overtime fashion to the Raiders on Sunday night. As the College Football National Championship gets underway in Indianapolis tonight, all eyes in Los Angeles should undoubtedly turn to the play of the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 1 ranked defense in college football, and the potential help that could be acquired from the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
