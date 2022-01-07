ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Would You Benefit from a Habit Tracker?

By Kells McPhillips
Shape Magazine
Shape Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfession: I've been trying to quit biting my nails since Tove Lo released the song "Habits" back in 2014. Whether you're trying to start a new workout regimen, or attempting to kick something to the curb that no longer serves you, the process can feel like a constant struggle. That's why...

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodmatters.com

The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
FITNESS
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

5 Mindless Habits That Are Making You More Irritable

Research shows our brains are wired to focus on the negative, and there’s certainly a lot of it in the world right now, giving us plenty of options to ruminate over. Ironically, some of the coping mechanisms we use to distract our mind from these thoughts are often making our mood worse. We end up compounding the problem we subconsciously were trying to solve. Instead of leaning into these mindless behaviors, “we have to think about how to replace them with a higher-value coping skill,” said Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tove Lo
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trackers#Mental Health#Android
iheart.com

Expert Advice To Help Improve Your Relationship In 2022

Relationships can be challenging and when you throw in the stress of the pandemic, they’re tested even more. Most couples need a relationship tune-up every once in a while and therapists can help. Here’s what mental health pros recommend to help you and your partner thrive in 2022.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Chiropractor shares 10-minute exercise that can fix a hunchback

A US-based chiropractor has shared a number of exercises and best practices for people who work from home.As the pandemic forced more people into remote working, some may have found that their posture has suffered.In the early months of the pandemic, research by Bupa found that 63 per cent of UK adults had injured their back, neck, hips, knees or wrists while working from home in a “makeshift office”. @thenyeropractors Fixed your bad posture and neck pain! #howdidigofromthistothis #chiro #chiropractor #chiropractic #health #wellnesstips #wellness #neck #neckpain ♬ This to this - Hisokaswildcard💀🔪🖤⛓🛹 At least a quarter of...
WORKOUTS
FIRST For Women

How to Sleep With Pillows and Stop Aches and Pains, for Every Sleeping Position

Have you ever wondered why you have pain and tightness in very specific areas of your body? It could have to do with the way you sleep. Many factors affect your sleep quality, from the firmness of your mattress to the angle of your neck. If something is out of place during the night, it could lead to aches and pains in the morning. Sleeping with a few extra pillows could be the answer!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Yoga
vpr.org

What would you invent? Ideas from kids

We asked our listeners: if you could invent anything what would it be? And we got so many fantastic ideas from kids all over the world: a solar cooler, a chimney that changes carbon dioxide to oxygen, a slide that gives you an ice cream cone at the bottom, and more. Some kids would like to invent robots that do their chores, flying cars, teleporting devices to take them back in time, and even a bully behavior zapper.
KIDS
Shape Magazine

The Self-Growth Guide That Has Nothing to Do with Chasing Perfection

If the phrase "personal development" reeks of unhappiness or dissatisfaction to you, it's understandable. There's something about the idea of "working on yourself" that feels downright depressing — but there's a way to approach self-growth that isn't antiquated or cringy and is actually pretty damn empowering instead. It's not so much about what you're doing to encourage that growth, but more about how you choose to tackle self-development.
MEDITATION
SPY

I Was Super Skeptical of Fitness Mirrors, but the MIRROR Changed My Mind

New fitness technology always makes me a little skeptical. Humans have been working out for decades with the same general pieces of equipment: treadmills, cycling bikes, yoga mats, hand weights and barbells. And before we created objects to move with? We had our two feet and the road in front of us. Moving doesn’t need to be complicated, and yet in our modern age of constant recreation and endless optimization through technology, it seems like there’s always a new piece of fitness equipment to try that promises to help you reach your goals better than anything that precedes it. So, naturally,...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

This Under-$300 Folding Treadmill Is Helping Me Get My Steps This Winter

I'm a long-term devotee of getting my daily steps; seven days a week I lace up my sneakers or boots and hit the pavement. But I also really, really dislike the cold. When temperatures dip below freezing, all I want to do is curl up on the couch with a blanket and a good book. My solution the past few years has been to pace my kitchen until I hit my step goal. It never felt like much of a workout, however, so I recently made a purchase that changed my winter walking game: the GoPlus Folding Treadmill (Buy It, $280, amazon.com).
FITNESS
d1softballnews.com

There are eating habits that age you ahead of time

There are eating habits that age you before their time, some are very frequent and harm us in an unexpected way. We are what we eat, everyone says it. This means that if we eat badly, we live badly. Living badly means one thing: aging badly, getting old earlier. A power supply wrong it burns us health and life. The worst thing is that often these mistakes are not made by choice – it would be somehow justifiable, which can be said to someone who chooses conscious of being bad? – but for inattention, laziness and not information. We do things in good faith, perhaps without thinking: in short, most of us certainly don’t want to ruin ourselves with the same hands. So what should we avoid? What are those eating habits that are destined to hurt us and make us age ahead of time? Today we find out together someone.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy