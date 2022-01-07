ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona Man Hurt In Deadly Crash In Northern Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Deer River, MN (KROC AM News) - A Winona man was among five people involved in a deadly traffic crash in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says the...

Fun 104.3

34 People Stranded On Floating Chunk of Ice in Green Bay, WI

They needed to be rescued while stranded on a massive chunk of ice in northeastern Wisconsin over the weekend. Here in Minnesota, we know Green Bay as the home of the NFL's Packers, but it's also an actual bay on Lake Michigan. And over the weekend, first responders from the various agencies in northeast Wisconsin had to rescue a group of 34 people who became stranded on a wayward piece of ice.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fun 104.3

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Charged In ‘Ninja Knife’ Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was arraigned Tuesday on a felony assault charge related to a serious stabbing that took place on New Year’s Day. Police learned of the stabbing when contacted by the St Marys Hospital ER. The 28-year-old man who had been stabbed was undergoing emergency surgery.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Rochester Man Arrested As Suspect In Stabbing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - One Rochester man ended up at the hospital and another in jail after the two got into a New Year’s Day fight. The fight place at a residence in the 300 block of 10th St SE. Police became aware when the 28-year-old victim...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

A Close Call For Two Southeast Minnesota Snowmobilers

Pelican Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - It was a harrowing and icy cold experience for two snowmobilers from southeast Minnesota. Despite the recent cold weather in Minnesota, they had a close call when they broke through the ice of a lake. The incident happened late Wednesday afternoon on Pelican...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

St Paul Man Found Dead A Week After He Was Assaulted

St Paul (KROC AM News) - An unusual murder case in St Paul. A man called 911 on Dec 20th to report he had just been assaulted. The St. Paul Police Dept. says officers and medics responded to the man’s apartment but he was not taken to the hospital. Police are now reporting firefighters who went to check on the man found him dead - seven days later.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fun 104.3

Elderly Man Killed When Struck by Wright County Squad Car

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a law enforcement vehicle in a far northwestern Twin Cities suburb Minnesota. The preliminary report on the fatal incident indicates Wright County Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller was responding to a medical emergency at a residence in St. Michael Thursday evening around 7:20 PM when his squad car struck a pedestrian standing in the driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Byron Bar Burglary Affects Youth Organization

Byron, MN (KROC AM News) - A Byron youth organization is out of a large amount of money that was lost in a weekend burglary. Employees of the Bears Den Sports Bar & Eatery discovered the break-in Sunday morning. Pulltab machines had been ripped apart and all the money removed....
BYRON, MN
Fun 104.3

Names In Deadly Austin Officer-Involved Shooting Released

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The names of the Austin man who was killed in a police shooting last week and the officer who shot him have been released. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer as Zachary Gast, who has been with the Austin PD for two years. The man he shot has been identified as 38-year-old Kokou Fiafonou.
Fun 104.3

There Will Be Another Trial For Rochester Murder Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man charged in a 2019 murder will stand trial - again. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem has decided to move ahead with another jury trial for 32-year-old Muhidin Abukar. A mistrial was declared on Dec 8th in his first trial which was...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Man Killed by Austin Police After More Than 24-Hour Standoff

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a fatal officer-involved shooting in Austin last night. A news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the deadly shooting occurred during a confrontation at a Kwik Trip convenience store shortly after 9:30 PM following a more than 24-hour long standoff at a nearby apartment complex. McKichan says the man was armed with a knife, and at one point, one of the officers fired their gun and shot the man. Despite efforts to render medical assistance, the man died at the scene.
AUSTIN, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

