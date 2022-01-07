Luka Doncic out tonight

Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Wow. An 80-point first half for the Mavericks. Their five-game streak of holding opponents below 100 probably is done, but who cares. 80 points is a crazy half of basketball without Luka and KP. Took 50 shots, made 30 and were 12-22 from three. – 9:10 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Wow! The Mavs have 80 points — in the first half. They lead the Rockets at the half, 80-60. And this is without their 2 best players — Luka and KP. – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Mavs just hung 80 on the Rockets in the first half without Luka Doncic. That’s an embarrassing effort – 9:10 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets did not come out in the first quarter ready to play. Dallas, without Luka, lit them up for 43 points and the Rockets were 2-12 from three. Already down by 20. – 8:39 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The Mavs will be without some heavy hitters when they play Houston as Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will miss this game. Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are also out. – 7:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per Sean Sweeney. Luka is out tonight. Mavs-Rockets 7 PM tip @theeagledallas – 6:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Mavs (acting) HC Sean Sweeney says Luka Doncic (ankle) will not play tonight at #Rockets. – 6:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka officially out, acting coach Sean Sweeney says. – 6:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Luka Doncic crashed Stephen Silas’ pregame availability. “Hi, Silas.” Security lax around here tonight. – 6:22 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.

Coach said, “I have to find out if he’s questionable or playing.” – 6:21 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Today is a 2-for-1 voting day for the NBA All-Star starters.

Ja Morant is currently 3rd among western conference guards behind Luka Doncic and Steph Curry. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:05 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

There was a kid named Luka at the Grizz game last night — wearing a Ja Morant jersey. How Morant makes even a sleepy Thursday night win over the Pistons into something memorable. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:24 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:01 PM

Brad Townsend: Luka Doncic just poked his head into Stephen Silas’ pregame interview and said, “Hi, Silas.” After he poked his head back out, Silas laughed and said he should have asked whether Doncic is playing or not. -via Twitter @townbrad / January 7, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 6, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases. Mavs announced they have entered protocols. Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is lone unvaccinated player on the roster. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 22, 2021