Luka Doncic out tonight

 3 days ago
Marc Stein: Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Wow. An 80-point first half for the Mavericks. Their five-game streak of holding opponents below 100 probably is done, but who cares. 80 points is a crazy half of basketball without Luka and KP. Took 50 shots, made 30 and were 12-22 from three. – 9:10 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Wow! The Mavs have 80 points — in the first half. They lead the Rockets at the half, 80-60. And this is without their 2 best players — Luka and KP. – 9:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Mavs just hung 80 on the Rockets in the first half without Luka Doncic. That’s an embarrassing effort – 9:10 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets did not come out in the first quarter ready to play. Dallas, without Luka, lit them up for 43 points and the Rockets were 2-12 from three. Already down by 20. – 8:39 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The Mavs will be without some heavy hitters when they play Houston as Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocols) will miss this game. Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocols) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are also out. – 7:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per Sean Sweeney. Luka is out tonight. Mavs-Rockets 7 PM tip @theeagledallas6:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Mavs (acting) HC Sean Sweeney says Luka Doncic (ankle) will not play tonight at #Rockets. – 6:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka officially out, acting coach Sean Sweeney says. – 6:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Luka Doncic (right ankle) will miss the Mavericks’ game tonight in Houston, says acting coach Sean Sweeney. It will be Dallas’ 15th of 39 games without its franchise player.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com6:31 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Luka Doncic crashed Stephen Silas’ pregame availability. “Hi, Silas.” Security lax around here tonight. – 6:22 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Luka Doncic just popped into Coach Silas’ press conference to say hello.

Coach said, “I have to find out if he’s questionable or playing.” – 6:21 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Today is a 2-for-1 voting day for the NBA All-Star starters.

Ja Morant is currently 3rd among western conference guards behind Luka Doncic and Steph Curry. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…10:05 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

There was a kid named Luka at the Grizz game last night — wearing a Ja Morant jersey. How Morant makes even a sleepy Thursday night win over the Pistons into something memorable. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec…9:24 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Luka barking at her own reflection in the fire glass is primo pic.twitter.com/L3jqwSHeaa11:44 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…8:01 PM

Brad Townsend: Luka Doncic just poked his head into Stephen Silas’ pregame interview and said, “Hi, Silas.” After he poked his head back out, Silas laughed and said he should have asked whether Doncic is playing or not. -via Twitter @townbrad / January 7, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 6, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic and Trey Burke are two new cases. Mavs announced they have entered protocols. Doncic was hopeful to return Thursday vs. Bucks after missing last five games due to left ankle soreness. Burke is lone unvaccinated player on the roster. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 22, 2021

bleachernation.com

Will Klay Thompson Play the Bulls? Banged-Up Mavericks, Patrick Williams, and Other Bulls Bullets

WARNING: The following news may cause Bulls fans to experience an instant headache. Klay Thompson is back. The man who dropped a historic 14 three-pointers on the Chicago Bulls back in October of 2018 will rejoin the Golden State Warriors for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. This will be Thompson’s first NBA appearance since Game 6 of the 2018-19 NBA Finals.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Mavericks final score: Chicago’s winning streak ends with dud in Dallas

The Bulls took aim at a 10-game winning streak in Dallas against a Mavericks team that entered on a five-game winning streak of their own. The visitors quickly bounced back from a 10-2 hole to take a 10-point lead after one and then held that 10-point lead late into the second quarter, but they were promptly pounded the rest of the way in a 113-99 defeat to snap the winning streak at nine games.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Rockets: Joel Embiid Magnificent as Sixers Win Seventh Straight Game

3 observations after Embiid, Sixers keep streaks alive, crush Rockets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Seven straight Joel Embiid performances with 30-plus points, a season-high seven straight Sixers victories. Behind another magnificent Embiid game — 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks — the Sixers cruised to a...
NBA
firstsportz.com

When Luka Doncic apologized for ‘accidentally’ posting racist video

Luka Doncic is one of the league’s most beloved players. He has been an exceptional player to watch on the court with his masterful scoring ability and dominance. During the 2019-2020 season, the young star had been averaging historical numbers with a near triple-double of 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game shooting 46.1% from the field with 2.9 three per game.
NBA
Fox News

Luka Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls

Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with...
NBA
