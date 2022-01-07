Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for tomorrow

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.

Heat news from today’s practice in Phoenix: Tyler Herro fined, a Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris update, two Heat players still in protocols and other stuff miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:37 PM

At 24-15, the Heat is in fourth place in the East, owns the NBA’s seventh-best net rating, and on pace to win 50 games. That’s with the trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry available for just 14 of the first 39 games.

How? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:25 PM

NEW: Where does the Heat stand in All-Star fan voting? Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made the top-10 list at their positions, but Kyle Lowry did not miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, more impressive rebounding feats for rookie Omer Yurtseven – 2:51 PM

Heat’s Jimmy Butler fifth and Bam Adebayo seventh among East frontcourt players in first return of NBA All-Star fan balloting. Tyler Herro eighth among East guards and Kyle Lowry not in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/a1vWxwp8YA – 1:09 PM

Heat’s Jimmy Butler fifth, Bam Adebayo seventh in NBA All-Star fan balloting initial results for East frontcourt. Tyler Herro eighth in balloting for East backcourt. Lowry not in Top 10. – 1:07 PM

Miami’s offensive base in life without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is quite intriguing

One entry pass, four guys on the weak-side, and a ton of off-ball movement:

@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/7f3Sv5D5tx – 9:56 AM

The Miami Heat are 7th in the NBA in net rating and Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have played in just 14 of the 39 games together.

@5ReasonsSports – 9:25 AM

The Heat is 11-7 since Bam Adebayo went out, with 10 of those 18 games coming on the road. Oh, and Jimmy Butler has played in only six of those games. Crazy. – 8:26 AM

Tyler Herro in his last 14 quarters: 10 of 43 shooting. The Heat need him to step up in the second half in Portland, especially without Jimmy Butler and now Kyle Lowry. – 11:28 PM

If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:

East Starters:

G: Trae Young

G: DeMar DeRozan

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Kevin Durant

F: Joel Embiid

Reserves:

G: James Harden

G: Zach LaVine

F: Jarrett Allen

F: Jimmy Butler

F: Jayson Tatum

WC: Domantas Sabonis

WC: Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/U7OCtgpo1c – 11:15 AM

Jimmy Butler supportive of Max Strus exiting protocols… pic.twitter.com/5MGEKoXKqH – 10:00 PM

Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee), KZ Okpala (wrist), Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett (all health/safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Miami. – 8:22 PM

The #Heat list 10 players out for tomorrow night’s game in Portland, including Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle). They have four players in the Protocols, including Duncan Robinson. #Blazers – 8:18 PM

Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler (ankle) & KZ Okpala (wrist) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Trail Blazers. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / January 4, 2022

Ryan McDonough: Tremendous news for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Butler, who was helped off the court last night vs Golden State, has a minor ankle sprain He’s expected to return to the Heat lineup soon – possibly within the next week or so, per a league source -via Twitter @McDNBA / January 4, 2022

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler injured his right ankle late in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors and will be evaluated on Tuesday. “He turned it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Warriors beat the Heat 115-108. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine. “We will have to evaluate it and see how he feels.” -via ESPN / January 4, 2022