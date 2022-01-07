Cheyenne Woman Thanks Kind Cop: ‘What a Wonderful Human Being’

This raw video from a firefighter on the frontline shows what it looks like from his point of view at they battled the Marshall Fire last Thursday. Unreal. By now, we've seen many pictures and videos from the Marshall fire but this one might be the craziest. What was it like being inside of the fire, trying to fight and put down the most destructive fire in Colorado's history? Firefighters from all over the state were on hand to help do whatever they could to try and slow the growth of this incredibly destructive fire. One of those brave men was Longmont Firefighter, Patrick Kramer, who filmed and posted a raw video from his point of view while inside the blaze.

