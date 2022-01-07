ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vera Therapeutics: Surprising Pivot To A Kidney Disease Drug Looks Like A Long Shot

Cover picture for the articleVera Therapeutics was formerly Trucode Gene Repair, before management took an opportunity to repurpose a 20-year-old autoimmune drug. Vera Therapeutics (VERA) IPO'd in May last year, raising $48m by selling ~4.35m shares at a price of $11 each - and that makes the biotech a relatively rare thing in its sector...

Nature.com

Association of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease with kidney disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is characterized by the accumulation of fat in more than 5% of hepatocytes in the absence of excessive alcohol consumption and other secondary causes of hepatic steatosis. In 2020, the more inclusive term metabolic (dysfunction)-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) - defined by broader diagnostic criteria - was proposed to replace the term NAFLD. The new terminology and revised definition better emphasize the pathogenic role of metabolic dysfunction and uses a set of definitive, inclusive criteria for diagnosis. Diagnosis of MAFLD is based on evidence of hepatic steatosis (as assessed by liver biopsy, imaging techniques or blood biomarkers and scores) in persons who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes mellitus or metabolic dysregulation, regardless of the coexistence of other liver diseases or excessive alcohol consumption. The known association between NAFLD and chronic kidney disease (CKD) and our understanding that CKD can occur as a consequence of metabolic dysfunction suggests that individuals with MAFLD - who by definition have fatty liver and metabolic comorbidities - are at increased risk of CKD. In this Perspective article, we discuss the clinical associations between MAFLD and CKD, the pathophysiological mechanisms by which MAFLD may increase the risk of CKD and the potential drug treatments that may benefit both conditions.
