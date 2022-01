American Idol star Clay Aiken wants to represent the Triangle as he runs for a North Carolina seat in Congress. According to his Twitter page and a campaign website, Aiken, 43, is running for the state's new 6th Congressional District seat, which represents Orange and Durham counties and part of western Wake County. The district could change depending on the results of a lawsuit contesting the state's new congressional map.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO