Six-building portfolio in Manassas sells for $45M

According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $6,192,000 ($258,000 per unit). “Nestled in a desirable residential pocket immediately northwest of North Tempe’s Mill Avenue entertainment district, McKemy’s vibrant location offers residents walkable access to a variety of Eat|Work|Play amenities,” said Paul Bay, first vice president in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office. “New ownership will have the opportunity to renovate all unit interiors and benefit from favorable premiums already proven in the immediate vicinity.”
