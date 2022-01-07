ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Six-building portfolio in Manassas sells for $45M

By Robyn Sidersky
Virginia Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA six-building portfolio, comprising 212,000 square feet of warehouse and flex space in Manassas, has been sold by Bethesda, Maryland-based Finmarc Management to The Davis Companies...

www.virginiabusiness.com

