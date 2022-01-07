ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Leddie Brown Accepts Invitation to the NFL Combine

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

On Friday, West Virginia running back Leddie Brown revealed on Twitter that he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine that will be held March 1-7.

"Blessed to be one step closer to achieving my lifelong goal of playing in the NFL. I have accepted the invitation to the 2022 NFL combine!"

Brown finished the season with 1,065 rushing yards after rushing for 1,010 yards in 2020, marking the first Mountaineer to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Justin Crawford (2016-17.) He finished his career with 2,888 yards on the ground with 27 touchdowns and 86 receptions for 604 yards and five touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kldgd_0dfyCVQi00
Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Crawford
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#The Invitation#American Football#Facebook Twitter#Twitter Si Wvu
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission

Legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice are widely seen as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history. Michael Irvin believes another quarterback-wide receiver combination might deserve to be put in the same tier, though. The former Dallas Cowboys great – who formed his own...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Giants’ pitiful QB sneak

Last week, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge went on an 11-minute rant about how the organization is “not a clown show” and that despite the team’s pitiful record under his watch, things are way better than they seem. Sunday, the Giants ran a football play...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans rumors: Caserio wants to trade Deshaun Watson before March 16th

As the Houston Texans season ends, the Deshaun Watson season of speculation begins anew. Entering into the second season of the “Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes”, the NFL world and those outside of it will have their eyes on Houston, where the Houston Texans may just try to trade Watson before the new league year, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
NFL
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
791
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy