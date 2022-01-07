ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

By Brian LeBlanc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNC Arena — Raleigh, NC. The last time the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames saw each other was just under a month ago, but in that time, the world has changed a bit. Sebastian Aho was in the midst of a torrid streak of six multi-point games in a row, and...

Yardbarker

Beyond the Boxscore: Calgary Flames run out of gas against Carolina

CF% – 50.12%, SCF% – 54.15%, HDCF% – 61.8%, xGF% – 50.18%. It’s a Team Game – The first period was seriously all Flames. They had pretty much all the dangerous chances and were in control of the flow for the entire first 20. The Canes goal was a very skilled deflection – an unfortunate bounce to be quite frank. Those may be the toughest goals to swallow – the one where everyone is in the right position (including your goaltender) and the puck deflects past the goalie. Tough to swallow. Then the second Canes goal gave the opposition life and they took control creating a hole Calgary couldn’t crawl out of.
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames’ Biggest Storylines for 2022

2021 can only be described as a roller coaster for the Calgary Flames. Emotions ran the gamut in Cowtown starting early in the season last year, as the boys in red faltered out of the starting gates. Hope came in early March with Darryl Sutter riding into town as the team’s new bench boss. Yet by late April, despair set in across Flames Nation as it became clear that the team would not make the 2021 playoffs.
canescountry.com

Canes battle back, fall short to Panthers in overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes managed to snag away a point even in defeat as they fell to the Florida Panther in overtime. The Canes looked like a team that had been off for an extended break and then was asked to play a back-to-back against one of the league’s top offensive teams and... oh wait, that’s exactly what happened.
canescountry.com

About Last Night: Hurricanes Not Sharp Enough in Overtime Loss to Panthers

For the first time in about four weeks, the Carolina Hurricanes suited up for games on back-to-back nights. Also for the first time in about four weeks, the team got handed a loss. The Florida Panthers came to Raleigh and got the better of the Hurricanes for most of the...
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
KTLA

Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL

