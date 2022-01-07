Carolina Hurricanes vs. Calgary Flames: Lineups and Game Discussion

CF% – 50.12%, SCF% – 54.15%, HDCF% – 61.8%, xGF% – 50.18%. It’s a Team Game – The first period was seriously all Flames. They had pretty much all the dangerous chances and were in control of the flow for the entire first 20. The Canes goal was a very skilled deflection – an unfortunate bounce to be quite frank. Those may be the toughest goals to swallow – the one where everyone is in the right position (including your goaltender) and the puck deflects past the goalie. Tough to swallow. Then the second Canes goal gave the opposition life and they took control creating a hole Calgary couldn’t crawl out of.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO