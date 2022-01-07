ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ray Lewis offers high praise, NFL player comp for Bryce Young

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL linebacker Ray Lewis knows a thing or two about football, especially quarterbacks. While with the Baltimore Ravens, he played against, and landed some heavy hits on some of the greatest to ever play the game.

Leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship, Lewis spoke on CBS Sports about Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young.

He offered extremely high praise, claiming Young is not the type of quarterback that will let defenders hit him. He even compared him to Seattle Seahawks star quarterback, Russell Wilson.

In the short clip, Lewis said enough to make any Alabama proud to have the Heisman-winning quarterback throwing passes for the Crimson Tide.

