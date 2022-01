Between the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on creative industries and the rise of streaming behemoths, film lovers have long feared the permanent closure of their local movie theaters—particularly, beloved independent venues. Philadelphia has its own cadre of incredible independent theaters that have served their communities by providing access to a roster of diverse films to which they might not otherwise be exposed. This list is a celebration of the venues and organizations dedicated to preserving this art form and sharing it as a cultural resource within our city, from the newly established cultural preservation projects to the timeless gems of Philly’s film history. In no particular order, here are some of Philadelphia’s best independent movie theaters to visit and support.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO