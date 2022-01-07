ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Omicron Variant Forces Several Oklahoma Schools Into Distance Learning

By Kristen Weaver
 3 days ago
A new surge in COVID cases is causing several districts in our area to partially switch to distance learning.

At Union Public Schools, the whole district had to go to distance learning because so many workers are out sick. This is what it looked like for many kids today: headphones on, laptops open, ready to learn virtually yet again.

"We have a system in place," said Sara Covey.

Abigail is a 3rd grader at Union Public Schools. Her mom Sara said having to switch to distance learning is always stressful, but she understands how bad COVID is. She and her husband even have the virus right now.

"Having COVID now, it's rough," she said. "They need that time off."

62 people at Union were out sick yesterday and 168 students out of 15,000, tested positive for COVID that forcing Union and many other schools to go virtual today.

"We know it's not ideal, it's not the best learning situation," said Chris Payne with Union Public Schools, "but we find ourselves with a shortage of enough adults that can be physically in buildings because they are positive for COVID."

Seven schools in the Tulsa public school district were also virtual today along with Broken Arrow's freshman Academy and Claremore's Will Rogers Junior High.

Other districts like Jenks and Bixby are still in school but are ready to change if they need to.

"It is totally based on having enough adults to run the school, and if not, we have to make a change," said Payne.

"It's heartbreaking for everyone," said Covey. "I know the teachers don't want to be in this situation either, and we can't ask them to run a school without the people there."

Most of those districts are set to be back in person on Monday.

Tulsa public schools said the decision will be made on Sunday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tulsa Health Department Is Trying To Slow Spread Of COVID-19 To Prevent New Variants

The Oklahoma State Health Department said more than half the population is fully vaccinated. Leaders in the medical field said that's a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Health experts told News on 6 eventually, like the common cold, Covid-19 case surges could be more seasonal; that is, they would increase during the winter and decrease during the summer.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Hospitals Treating Patients For Cold Exposure, Frostbite

The Tulsa Fire Department has responded to almost two dozen cold-related emergencies since Jan. 1. Health experts said the mild December weather followed by a sudden cold snap to start the year hit some people hard. Hillcrest Medical Center said the staff is treating two people for frostbite. Other hospitals around Green Country have seen several patients for cold exposure.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police: Number Of Children Reported Missing Decreased In The Past Year

The Tulsa Police Department said reported missing children cases have gone down across the city in the past year. In 2021 there were 755 children reported missing, most of whom were recovered. Investigators say that number isn’t going down because fewer children are going missing, it’s because parents are proving to be less likely to report a child missing as society is changing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

