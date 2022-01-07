Tulsa Performing Arts Center Cancels 'Mean Girls' Performance

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced they are canceling the January 7 'Mean Girls' performance.

The cancellation is caused by an outbreak of COVID cases among the company.

On their Instagram, Tulsa PAC said, "We are sorry to announce tonight's performance (January 7th) of Mean Girls has been canceled due to breakthrough COVID cases within the company."

Tulsa PAC said ticket refunds will be started immediately and completed within the next 30 days.

If you have questions about your refund, you can call the box office at this phone number: (918) 596 - 7111.