We need to protect sanctity of vote

Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

As Americans we believe in one thing for sure -- the power of voting. Now is the time for Congress to pass...

theadvocate.com

State representative: Congress must protect the right to vote

During 2021, we witnessed a series of assaults against the foundation of our democracy. Most recent was the fact that as of Oct. 4, under the dubious cover of false allegations of voter fraud, 19 states passed 33 new laws obstructing the right to vote. The right to vote is...
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Sen. Romney: We need both Voting Rights bills passed to protect us all equally.

Our nation is “dangling over the precipice of Hell.” As an expat, living in Mexico, I look to you, as a man of faith and integrity, as the last bastion against the authoritarian impulse now plaguing our country and the subsequent assault on voting rights. Those who obey Trump and elevate him above all others, defile decency, honesty, self respect and the soul of the country. Decent people want our leaders to act justly, to recognize evil and to stop it in its’ tracks. We are exhausted from the efforts to mislead and deceive us with the deliberate duplicity of lesser men, and women, than you.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

We Must Protect American Democracy

One year ago, our country witnessed something that has never been seen in the United States – a sitting President and his followers attempted to disrupt and stop the peaceful transfer of power. Insurrectionists did not like the outcome of the election and they tried to discard the voice of the People.
Palm Beach Daily News

Change the filibuster to protect voting rights

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s argument for not changing or ending the filibuster states is basically that is a tool that protects the democracy and was created for comity. It was not. In 2011, Rob Goodman and Jimmi Soni wrote in The Atlantic: “There’s a reason, after all, that there’s no filibuster written into the Constitution. Our founders had good reason to fear the consequences of a legislature addicted to minority rule.
Daily Freeman

Letter: Protecting voting rights should be top priority

I am writing to express my concern over the lack of protection for our voting rights that this Congress exhibits. While Republicans at many levels continue to push and pass voter-suppression laws in the name of preventing voter fraud, the Democrats in Congress fail to evade the filibuster and push voter-protection laws into place.
dclabor.org

Remembering Jan. 6: Sign the pledge to protect voting rights

By Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol and our democracy. They wanted to go back to the days of segregation, voter suppression and violence against communities of color.Sign the pledge saying you will protect voting rights and fight extremism. Working people...
The Independent

Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
shepherdexpress.com

Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Protect Voting Rights

Democrats in the House and Senate are running out of time to pass national legislation to protect every citizen’s fundamental right to vote in free and fair elections, now under the most serious threat since America’s founding. That’s not an overstatement. For the first time in history, most...
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
AFP

Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
