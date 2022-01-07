We need to protect sanctity of vote

Our nation is “dangling over the precipice of Hell.” As an expat, living in Mexico, I look to you, as a man of faith and integrity, as the last bastion against the authoritarian impulse now plaguing our country and the subsequent assault on voting rights. Those who obey Trump and elevate him above all others, defile decency, honesty, self respect and the soul of the country. Decent people want our leaders to act justly, to recognize evil and to stop it in its’ tracks. We are exhausted from the efforts to mislead and deceive us with the deliberate duplicity of lesser men, and women, than you.

