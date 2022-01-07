Mosaic (MOS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Mosaic (MOS) closed at $40.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 10.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 247.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.84 billion, up 56.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7% higher within the past month. Mosaic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Mosaic is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.85, which means Mosaic is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MOS has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Fertilizers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

