ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Woman Thanks Kind Cop: ‘What a Wonderful Human Being’

By Joy Greenwald
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling him "a wonderful human being and officer," a Cheyenne woman took to Facebook Friday morning to thank a Cheyenne policeman for his compassionate act. "Please tell the officer that has the patrol car number 36 thank you very much for escorting the gentleman and his...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

New DIY Business Opens In Downtown Cheyenne

I'm not going to lie, this is a really cool new business that rolled into Downtown Cheyenne. Board & Brush Cheyenne was welcomed by the Downtown Cheyenne community over the weekend, bringing in a new type of business that Cheyenne didn't already have. The business itself is a brick and...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Hilarious Video Shows Just Why the Wyoming Wind is So Brutal

Living in Wyoming, we know just how windy it can get. We're no strangers to the windiest of windy days whatsoever. In fact, this winter has already been one of the windiest, not only in recent memory, but in the past 15 years. So it seems there are certain things that aren't easy for a to deal with when we step outside on a routine Wyoming day. A Tiktok user recently made a video showing exactly what it's like in Wyoming when you step outside into the brutal winds of the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing Juvenile

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile. According to a department Facebook post, Vincent Salaz left his home in the city sometime during the prior night. Salaz is 5-foot-10, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and has an ace bandage on...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Online Poll: What Kind of New Business Does Cheyenne Need?

Cheyenne seems to be seeing a fair amount of new businesses opening up shop recently. From car washes to coffee shops to sports bars, among many others, it does seem like a number of new ventures are opening their doors in the city recently. The stream of announcements recently made us wonder--what kind of new business would you like to see open its doors?
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to Weather

Due to the high number of crashes related to the current hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is on accident alert. Officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, drunk drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange information...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

How Everyone in Wyoming Prepares for Watching ‘Yellowstone’…Probably

The show 'Yellowstone' has become a cultural phenomenon in its four seasons that it has been running for so far. And with the setting of the show being so near and at times in the state of Wyoming (train station), as well as the western region taking on a relatable atmosphere on the show, it's become extremely popular in and around the Cowboy State. Someone made a Tiktok video that seems like it's an accurate depiction of how any Wyomingite my prepare to watch an episode of 'Yellowstone'.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Webster
KGAB AM 650

I-80 in Wyoming Back Open After Multi-Day Closure

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open in both directions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. Much of I-80 was closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions and crashes. WYDOT...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Weather-Related Closures For Jan. 6

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne has been notified of the following closures due to a winter storm that has rocked the area. We will be updating the list as more closures are announced:. Laramie County School District#1 [remote learning planned]. Laramie County School District#2 [remote learning planned]. State of Wyoming Offices...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Woman#Lincolnway
KGAB AM 650

Cat Rescued After Frigid Night in Cheyenne Swamp Cooler

A fortunate feline is free again after spending a frigid night stuck in a swamp cooler in Cheyenne. City spokesman Michael Skinner says Animal Control received a call about the cat around 2 p.m. Thursday. "The reporting party stated they had heard meowing all night but couldn't locate the cat...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

LCSD1 Sees 100 COVID-19 Cases in One Week

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 80 students and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. "These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Transportation," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Distillery To Do Bottle Release Today

Whiskey takes a really long time to become perfect. It also is a challenge with our Wyoming weather to get that perfect blend. But when the elements come together and the blend is just right, it's perfection. That's what Pine Bluffs Distilling is looking for today. They're releasing a bottle...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Department Swears in Four New Officers

The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed four new officers to its ranks Tuesday morning. Corrin Campbell, Nathanial Lucero, Kilian Sweet, and Ty Volin were sworn in during a brief ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says all four officers moved to Cheyenne from other areas of...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KGAB AM 650

This Laramie Restaurant Has the ‘Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming’

There's something about mac & cheese that everyone loves. It's pretty much impossible not to love mac & cheese. You can eat it anywhere at anytime and you can be any age and devouring the dish because it's one of the most satisfying things ever. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can go in Wyoming for the absolute best mac & cheese in the entire state?
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Back Open, I-80 Estimated to Reopen Friday Afternoon

Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming is back open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be Friday afternoon before Interstate 80 fully reopens. Currently, the eastbound lanes from Evanston to Rock Springs are closed due to winter conditions, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure, and both lanes between Rawlins and Cheyenne are closed due to winter conditions.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy