Cheyenne Woman Thanks Kind Cop: ‘What a Wonderful Human Being’

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that 80 students and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. "These individuals were at the following locations -- Afflerbach Elementary, Alta Vista Elementary, Anderson Elementary, Arp Elementary, Buffalo Ridge Elementary, Carey Junior High, Central High, Cheyenne Virtual School, Davis Elementary, Dildine Elementary, East High, Freedom Elementary, Goins Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Hobbs Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Johnson Junior High, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Pioneer Park Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Rossman Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary, South High, Sunrise Elementary and Transportation," Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo said in a news release.
