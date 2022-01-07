This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 100,000 years ago. The data anthropologists have collected, which rarely goes back even half that far, does not tell how many were organized into groups. When did the earliest tribes appear? When did larger groups start to band together? How large were they, and why...
History: What Is It?
In our older ages, my wife Louise and I have discovered new interests. She is studying mathematics with her piano instructor, who is a math and music student at the University of Alabama, and I am reading about how podcasts work. Why is this? Basically, we like to learn.
I...
Last summer, I visited a facility run by the Office for National Statistics, a place in which the raw material of history was in the final stages of being made ready for public release. The centre of operations was a large, open-plan office, one half dominated by tall metal racks on which hundreds of large boxes were stored, the other filled with rows of desks on which digital scanning equipment had been set up. There the 1921 census for England and Wales, all 38m entries, held in 30,000 bound ledgers, was being digitised and conserved.
A cloud of smoke trailed from a 6-pounder field gun over the prairie of Palo Alto Saturday morning as Mexican and U.S. soldiers once again gathered at the site of one of the battles that formed the bedrock of the Mexican-American War in the Rio Grande Valley. Unlike in 1846,...
"Conflict and Costume", Merrell PublishersJim Naughten. The Herero genocide was committed by the German Empire in German southwest Africa, now Namibia. It was the first genocide in the 20th century, occurring between 1904 and 1908. One of the largest and wealthiest indigenous groups, the Herero Tribe, was nearly annihilated. Over 70% of the Herero people were killed, women were raped, and children were hanged. Herero dresses, of Western origin, were copied from the German colonizers. Despite the unmistakable Victorian dress being considered fraudulent, it is a traditional ethnic dress for the Herero Tribe. As a living history of genocide, the Herero dress also represents defiance of who the Herero people are, what psychological trauma they overcame, how they restructured themselves, and how far they have come as a community. As a symbol of their identity, the Herero dress represents how the tribe has turned its pain into glory. The meaning of the dress, as a cultural practice, conveys the effect of colonial and postcolonial relations of authority and wrestle with foreign hegemonies.
An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
Many surviving artworks of them are older than this piece, which dates back to the 18th century A.D. In the image, Jesus is portrayed as standing amid a small crowd of other people. Text above the image reads, “Earliest known image of Jesus & his disciples. Coptic Museum in Cairo, Egypt.”
The reason why so many of us are afraid of death is that we just don't understand it. We can't prepare for what we don't know and the unknown is scary that way. So we keep asking ourselves: “what happens to us after we die?”. While usually, we...
A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Archaeologists studying a cave in Liguria, Italy, have found the earliest known burial of a female infant in Europe. Surrounded by grave goods, the baby, whom the researchers dubbed “Neve” in honor of a nearby river, was 40 to 50 days old when she died about 10,000 years ago, reports Brian P. Dunleavy for United Press International (UPI).
Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
A mysterious object resembling military hardware has been spotted floating at sea. Indonesian military has acknowledged the bizarre occurrence, yet was unable to intercept the object that floated away. Photos of the mysterious object emerged on Indonesian social media last week and promptly went viral. According to local media, the...
The Archaeological Survey of Israel describes it this way Gold ring from Roman times with the image used by the early Christians as a symbol of Jesus Discovered by archaeologists on the Mediterranean coast of Israel. The company said the jewelry contained a green gem carved with the image of...
China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
A post shared on Facebook over 150 times claims Pope Francis said the Bible is “outdated” and will be replaced. Pope Francis has not made such an announcement. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. The image in the Facebook post shows what appears...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is underestimating the world situation and tensions at the moment by continuing with his inflammatory dialogue methods today:. There is much more to dissect in this. As he tries the old back one country into a corner method, which, has, never worked in human history...
“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
