Data: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios Advocates for the homeless are preparing to conduct their annual census just as a new report has been released showing that the number of unhoused people dying in metro Denver has hit a six-year high.Driving the news: At least 269 people experiencing homelessness in the region died in 2021, a 21% jump from 2020 and a nearly 60% spike compared to five years earlier, according to the report from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Most fatalities resulted from drug overdoses and environmental exposure, data from the city's medical examiner's office...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO