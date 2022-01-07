ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY COVID hospitalizations among children and teens rising

  • The rate of hospitalizations among minors in New York state is rapidly rising, state data shows.
  • Between the weeks of Dec. 5 and Jan.1, the number of children admitted for or with COVID-19 have increased more than sevenfold.
  • The most drastic increase in pediatric hospitalizations for or with COVID have been in New York City and the mid-Hudson Valley region.

New York state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and teens are rising sharply, with the majority of young New Yorkers sent to the hospital being unvaccinated.

Between the weeks of Dec. 5 and Jan. 1, hospital admissions for minors admitted for or with COVID-19 increased more than sevenfold jumping from 70 to 571 a week statewide, according to a new report from the New York State Department of Health.

"This report highlights the critical need of safeguarding our children through vaccination," said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. "Pediatricians, parents, and guardians must do everything possible to ensure their children are fully vaccinated, those 12 and older are boosted as soon as eligible, and that children under four are protected because all those around them are fully vaccinated. “

“During this period of increased spread, layered mitigation is also needed to reduce transmission. This means wearing a proper, well-fitting mask indoors and being conscious of crowds – situations in which the vaccination status of others is unknown,” Bassett added.

The hospitalization rate for children for or with COVID-19 between the ages of 12 to 18 increased the greatest, by 1,047 percent, followed by children less than one month to four years old by 791 percent, according to the report.

The rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 among kids ages five to 11 increased by 335 percent during that same time period.

Health department officials believe the data suggests the rising rate of hospitalizations among children and teens is linked to reduced vaccine coverage, “modestly reduced vaccine effectiveness” in adolescents compared to adults and the severity of the omicron variant.

The bulk of hospitalized children, 55 percent, were between the ages of less than a month old and four years old. Children within this age range — which has yet to be approved for the COVID-19 vaccine — made up 26 percent of all hospitalized minors.

Meanwhile, out of the recently hospitalized children between the ages of five and 11, 91 percent were unvaccinated and only 4 percent were fully vaccinated, the report states. Among 12- to 17-year-old children hospitalized, 65 percent were unvaccinated while 26 percent were fully vaccinated.

