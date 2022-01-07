ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NYSA_0dfxlzbs00
Film Pixar Release FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. "Turning Red" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The third straight Pixar feature film will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday.

“Turning Red” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, the studio said. Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, cited the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office.

“Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions," said Daniel in a statement.

The last two Pixar releases, “Soul" and “Luca,” also went straight to streaming during the pandemic. Before that, “Onward” launched in theaters in early March 2020, just as the pandemic forced theaters closed. It soon after began streaming to Disney+.

Disney describes “Turning Red” as the story of “a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.” Directed by Domee Shi (who made the Pixar short “Bao”), it's the first Pixar film helmed solely by a woman. Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh lead the voice cast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony’s Top-Grossing Pic of All Time at U.S. Box Office

Another day, another milestone for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sony and Marvel’s superhero sensation earned $19.7 million on Christmas Eve to finish Friday with $405.5 million in domestic ticket sales and become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The previous record-holder was 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 ($404.5 million). To boot, No Way Home is on the verge of crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, a pandemic-era first. The pic will achieve the milestone on Sunday, if not Christmas Day, after finishing Friday with north of $900 million worldwide. The latest Spidey...
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past Black Panther At The Box Office

The box office rang in the new year with a major blockbuster crossing a gigantic milestone. In its third weekend in theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" once again bested the competition rather easily, and made it one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time, thus, making it one of the biggest movies of any kind to ever be released. As for everything else? It was more bad than good and virtually every other studio entered 2022 with much to consider. Let's dig in.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Stays No. 1, ‘355’ Opens to Paltry $4.8M

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 missed the mark in its domestic office debut, opening to $4.8 million domestically from 3,145 theaters. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews certainly didn’t help (the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 27 percent). Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Variety

Features Toons Sensitive to Diverse Cultures in Storytelling and Characters

As society evolves, media follow. With the current crop of potential Oscar contenders in the animated feature category, it’s more than coincidence that all incorporate and preserve different ethnic cultures within the storytelling, a sharp deviation from the more commonplace all-white casts and culturally expunged stories of the past. While “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney), “Luca” (Pixar) and “Encanto” (Disney) seem distinctly of 2021, they were all in the works for over five years before audiences caught their first glimpses of the characters. Encouragingly, this world reflection is more accurate than in the past. It’s not that Disney’s 1991 “Beauty...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2,’ ‘Turning Red’ Hit Home Viewing Early Amid Fragile Family Box Office

While Illumination’s Sing 2 did solid business at the year-end holiday box office — including becoming the first animated film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million domestically — families still haven’t returned to the multiplex in full force. And what momentum there has been is now endangered by the highly infectious omicron variant. The struggling family marketplace prompted Universal to make Sing 2 available on premium video on-demand on Jan. 7, just 17 days after it opened on the big screen. And there was a twist: the studio upped its 48-hour rental PVOD price from $19.99 to $24.99. Consumers...
MOVIES
Variety

Golden Globes Left Off Foreign Language and Animated Films From Best Picture Category on Nomination Ballots (EXCLUSIVE)

The Golden Globes are on Sunday night, but no one will be able to see it because NBC canceled its broadcast of the ceremony following an avalanche of controversy for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. After much scrutiny, the group announced multiple plans for changes and diversity reforms in its organization. One of the changes proposed was to allow non-English language and animated films to compete in its top categories. However, that change wasn’t put into practice to produce this year’s crop of nominees. When members of the HFPA fill out their electronic ballots to vote for nominees, they are presented...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#The Walt Disney Co#The Associated Press
IndieWire

Joel Coen Credits People Watching His Films on TV for 40-Year Career

With Warner Bros.’ controversial day-and-date release strategy for 2021 firmly in the rearview mirror, the discourse around streaming versus in-theater experiences nevertheless wages on. But filmmaker Joel Coen understands the power the home viewing option has — and the effect that it has had on his career. Currently doing the press rounds for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the topic. It’s an apropros one, as A24 released “The Tragedy of Macbeth in theaters December 25, but the stylized new take on the Shakespeare classic will be available to stream on Apple TV+ January 14. “When...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

Everyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s has their favorite Disney Channel movie. Admit it, everyone has sung along to a Camp Rock song, or have fond memories of Stuck in the Suburbs. Before the rise of Disney+, the Disney Channel was the place to go for original Disney content, including their original movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

In 2021, Specialized Box Office Met Its Match with the VOD Multiverse

At the 2020 Oscars, Neon’s “Parasite” grossed $55 million, won four awards, and became the first-ever Best Picture win for a non-English language film. Three weeks later, theaters shut down. “Parasite” looked like the green shoot in the transition of a specialized ecosystem. By breaking out of the declining base of older, upscale viewers for foreign language releases, it offered hope that younger viewers would support acclaimed and cinematically inventive films in theaters. That’s not what happened. In 2021, overall domestic grosses dropped 61 percent compared to 2019; specialized dropped more 70 percent with a 5.3 percent share of overall ticket sales....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rules Again, ‘The 355’ Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast of Universal’s globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355” were no match for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend’s haul, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million)  and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). At this rate, it’ll...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Review: Monster Toon Franchise Hits New Lows With Adam Sandler-Less Sequel

The basic idea at the heart of the animated “Hotel Transylvania” movies has never exactly been dignifying toward some of cinema history’s most feared classical monsters. The blood-thirsty Count Dracula reimagined as a fretting, overprotective dad straight out of “Father of the Bride”? A shy Invisible Man, a phobic Frankenstein, a toilet-clogging Bigfoot and a gang of other famous beasts vacationing at their vampire pal’s secluded gothic resort, just to escape the terrors of ordinary humans that they somehow fear? Still, Genndy Tartakovsky’s wildly successful first film was winsome enough with its amusing albeit one-note witticisms about monster-verse clichés and Adam...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
80K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy