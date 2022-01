With just a few days left in 2021, Utah is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Health officials reported 3,303 cases Wednesday. That’s the most in a single day since early January of this year. Health officials said in a statement the large number is likely due to the omicron variant and holiday gatherings. They urged people to wear a mask if attending a large indoor event and get the COVID vaccines. About 94% of Utah’s ICU beds are in use. And seven more people have died from the virus. — Ross Terrell.

