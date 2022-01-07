ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student's stunning paintings on book edges go viral on TikTok

By Ann Schmidt
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

An art history student has gone viral on TikTok for her incredible artwork: beautiful paintings on the edges of book pages. Maisie Jackson, 22, from England, has posted numerous videos on her TikTok account @maisie_matilda, showing her intricate work – called fore-edge painting – on copies of literary classics such as...

Related
nashvillegab.com

How TikTok Make Your Music Go Viral On TikTok?

Since its launch, TikTok has been a dedicated app to create short-form videos. The real reason that TikTok is so successful today is that it provides a massive opportunity for users to create hyper-personalized content. The immense power of TikTok has turned it into an essential marketing tool for every sector. When it comes to the music marketing landscape, it presents whole new opportunities to promote music. The power of TikTok is that it helps to promote the song uniquely and make it pop up on the platform. More notably, many music channels are directly setting up their playlist and enabling them in the right way. To expand the reach of your music, buy TikTok fans. Moreover, getting more fans to interest the users to listen to your music and increase the engagement rate. Let’s dive into this article to explore the strategies to promote and make your music viral on the platform.
Lone Star 1280

Abilene Bookstore Goes TikTok Viral With Book Cleaning Videos

A revitalized Abilene business has gone viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok after sharing the satisfying process of cleaning used books. If you aren't native to TikTok, the genre of "satisfying" videos aim to put viewers at ease by showcasing moldable sand, factory machines, and other tools or processes that restore order to a chaotic group of items or reduce a viewer's stress — hence the "satisfaction."
blackchronicle.com

Viral Videos: A List Of 2021’s Most Popular TikTok Trends

More people gravitated to TikTok this year, making it the most visited website over Google. This year brought some of the social media platform’s biggest and outrageous trends. We rounded up a list of the most popular TikTok trends of 2021. Whether TikTok users were complaining about their work...
dexerto.com

Tom Holland is going viral on TikTok after joining app for Spider-Man tour

Tom Holland has swung onto a new platform as the Spider-Man star just joined TikTok with millions of avid fans already flocking to his official account. One of the most popular celebrities in the world today is now on TikTok. Amidst the success of Spider-Man No Way Home, the actor behind Marvel’s fan-favorite web-slinger has joined the video-sharing app.
nbcboston.com

Boston Woman's RomCom Dream Comes True After Viral TikTok

A young woman from Boston is living out her own version of her favorite romantic comedy. What started out as a joking post on TikTok that went viral has worked out better than Grace Gagnon ever dreamed -- she is in England, exchanging homes with a new life-long friend in a real-life version of the movie "The Holiday."
12tomatoes.com

Med Student’s Anatomy Drawings Featuring Black Bodies Go Viral

Chidiebere Ibe is a 25-year-old Nigerian medical student. Like many medical students, he is busy with his studies, but he also wanted to make a statement. When he did, it went viral and now millions of people have seen it. Ibe is going to school to be a neurosurgeon. He...
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This ‘flicky’ blow-dry hack is going viral on TikTok (and it only takes 5 minutes)

We love TikTok for many, many reasons. We've never learnt so many simple dinner recipes, beauty hacks (although it's a hard no to putting our foundation on over clingfilm. Seriously, don't ask), fitness routines or dating tips all in one place before, and that's not even touching on the catchy tunes we've got the app to thank for. In fact, we can't think of a week that has gone by over the past few years, where we haven't up-leveled something in our life due to a video we've watched on the social media platform.
Motherly

Viral TikToks perfectly nails every mom’s reaction to ‘Encanto’

If your family has the Disney+ app, chances are you're already familiar with Disney's latest animated wonder, Encanto. It's a deeply emotional and engaging story about the Colombian Madrigal family, and it's pretty much taken social media by storm. And if you've ever felt like the birth order in your own family plays a role in the dynamic, well, then you already know why everyone is talking about Encanto.
dexerto.com

Viral Apex Legends TikTok exposes best rat spots on World’s Edge

A viral Apex Legends TikTok put a spotlight on multiple ‘rat spot’ locations where mobile characters can avoid danger to get the jump on enemies. Among the maps in Apex Legends, World’s Edge gives players plenty of room to bamboozle their opponents or make game-saving rotations to stay alive.
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
