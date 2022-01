It's a new year and car manufacturers are starting to reveal how good (or bad) their 2021 went. Despite ongoing supply chain issues, ongoing Covid-19 drama, and a critical shortage of semiconductor chips, most manufacturers have managed to pull through strong. Luxury brands have done especially well, but what about our family favorites? Honda has just released its sales figures for 2021, and it seems like the Japanese giant hasn't done too badly. Honda USA managed to sell close to 1.5 million vehicles despite experiencing severe supply issues during the second half of 2021, and it even set a few new sales records along the way.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO