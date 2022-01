It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO