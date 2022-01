90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei are adjusting to being parents of two in this exclusive clip from their new spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Loren and Alexei welcomed their second child, son Asher, on Aug. 16. The two are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Shai. In this clip from Monday's premiere of the new series, Loren admits she was hoping for a girl but loves being a boy mom so she wasn't disappointed, and Alexei says he's happy it's another boy because it gives them another opening to try again.

