In his artistically decorated modern styled home in Los Angeles, Derrick “DJ D-Nice” Jones is a neat freak. Everything is in it’s proper place. He greets this sunny morning with a warm smile but serious, “everyone can leave their shoes at the door.” The busiest music spinner is coming off of one of his frequent, yet random Club Quarantine Instagram live late night four or five hours long sets. These sets are his way of still thanking those that helped elevate his status during the shutdown days of 2020. It’s mid-May 2021 and he is in a great mood, you would...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO