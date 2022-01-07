ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and silver gain

kdow.biz
 3 days ago

The January gold contract on the New York...

kdow.biz

kitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price pressure from rising bond yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Reamed, Silver Creamed, Now Lower Still, 'Twould Seem

How was that for a precious metals' Happy New Year? For 2022's opening five-day stint, Gold traded down as much as an annoying -2.7% and Silver an indecent -6.0%. And yet in commencing this 22nd year of the 21st century, we've had far worse five-day starts per the following table, 2022 being Gold's seventh-worst and Silver's third-worst, as measured from 2021's close through last week's low:
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Survey Shows Main Street Picking Gold and Silver to Outperform in 2022

A Kitco online survey took the pulse of retail investors when it came to the outlook for gold and silver in 2022, resulting in a bullish sentiment for Main Street. The survey was conducted on 1,569 respondents, and over 32% selected gold as the precious metal that’s set to outperform in 2022. Coming in second was silver, which also has a higher use case than gold, which is seen more as a store of value and an inflation hedge.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Retail investors look to gold and silver for best results in 2022, Wall Street points to silver and platinum

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
RETAIL
Pawtucket Times

Can Silver Outperform Gold In The New Year?

There is no question that 2021 gold and silver prices generated strong debates among investors and analysts regarding precious metals’ performance numbers. But with the start of the new year, many investors and analysts are highly optimistic.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

While Gold and Silver Sink, Get TIPS Exposure Against Inflation

There are a number of ways to hedge against inflation, such as gold and silver, but as the prices of precious metals languish, Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) are another option. TIPS can help stem the tide of rising inflation. The principal balance of TIPS increases as inflation rises, and investors...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver sell off on bearish reaction to hawkish Fed

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

Where are the stops? Thursday, January 6, gold and silver

Below are today's likely price locations of buy and sell stop orders for the active Comex gold and silver futures markets. The asterisks (**) denote the most critical stop order placement level of the day (or likely where the heaviest concentration of stop orders are placed on this day). See...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil pares gains after EIA, gold rises

Crude prices tentatively pared gains after the EIA crude oil inventory report posted a smaller-than-expected headline draw, while gasoline demand plummeted the most since April 2020. The EIA report was a mixed bag that didn’t have anything to change the tight outlook for the oil market. A headline draw...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pymnts

Revolut Singapore Gets OK to Offer Silver, Gold Trading

FinTech Revolut has gotten permission from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to allow customers to trade gold and silver on its app, finews.asia reported Wednesday (Jan. 5). The U.K. company plans to launch the service this year, allowing customers to buy and sell gold and silver exposure, backed by...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
etftrends.com

Gold, Silver Prices Fall in 2021, but Bullion Sales Excel

Gold and silver prices faltered in 2021, but that didn’t crimp demand for bullion sales, which excelled the past year despite the price bearishness for the precious metals. “Demand this year for United States Mint bullion products fared from strong for silver coins to exceptional for gold coins,” a CoinNews.net article reports, noting that American Eagle silver coins gained by 28,275,000 ounces in 2021, while American Eagle gold coins grew 1,252,500 ounces this year, the most since 2009 with a rise of 48.4% from 2020.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: USD Strength Causes Gains

For the second day in a row, the price of gold is trying to recover from the losses of the first trading session for the year 2022. The price of an ounce of gold fell to the support level of 1798 dollars, and the recovery reached the level of 1817 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis. On Friday, US jobs numbers will be announced, which will have a strong reaction to the US dollar and to the price of gold.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil extends gains, gold vulnerable

Oil prices are extending gains after the OPEC+ meeting today, at which producers agreed to continue to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day, next month. At the last meeting, the group agreed to continue with planned increases in January but made clear it could make adjustments at any point if omicron proves to be a significant drag on demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

The first trading day of 2022 results in strong declines in both gold and silver

The first trading day contained strong bullish market sentiment for U.S. equities and dollar strength. The dollar gained 0.632 points or a percentage gain of 0.66%. Concurrently U.S. equities all traded to higher ground, with all three major indices closing near their record highs. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 246.76 points, a percentage gain of 0.68%. The NASDAQ composite gained 1.2% or 187.83 points, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 gained 30.38 points taking the index to a record high close at 4796.49.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by rally in USDX, higher U.S. Treasury yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Expect silver price to fall in 2022, but gold to rally, here's why

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Jeff Christian joined David Lin last week on Kitco Media to discuss how 2022 will see silver and gold prices diverge once again, with silver falling by 2% while gold climbs in value.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up as near-term chart postures improving

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit higher near midday Tuesday, with gold notching a...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil rallies, gold gains ground

Oil prices rallied overnight, despite OPEC+ announcing its pre-planned 400,000 bpd increase in monthly production. The omicron is omi-gone trade continued to hold sway, with its brighter outlook for world growth and oil consumption lifting oil prices, aided by larger than expected drawdown from private US API Crude Inventories. Brent...
INDUSTRY

