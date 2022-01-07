ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Omicron Surge Breaking State Data Records

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate in...

WTVM

Alabama breaks more COVID records as omicron surges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to break records in the latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows no signs of slowing. On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed another 12,972 new COVID cases, the most ever reported in a single day in the nearly two years the state has been battling the virus.
