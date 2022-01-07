ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Figure skating-Ice dancers Chock and Bates take lead at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The ice dancing pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates put on a nearly flawless rhythm dance routine at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday to put them in position to win their third national championship. Going last and performing to a medley of songs...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits While Traveling On Vacation: Photos

New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend. Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Madison Chock#Olympics#Reuters#Beijing Olympic
The Independent

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title.In a statement issued by Tennis Australia Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”Later on Twitter Osaka posted: “Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took. I’ll try to rest up and I’ll see you...
TENNIS
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Madison Chock, Evan Bates win ice dance at figure skating nationals; Olympic medal next?

Finally, it is Madison Chock and Evan Bates‘ turn to go into the Olympics with the most respected title in U.S. figure skating these days: ice dance national champions. Chock and Bates bettered training partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue over two programs, totaling 227.37 points in Nashville. They prevailed by 1.78 over Hubbell and Donohue to win their third national title together.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Sports

U.S. Olympic women’s figure skating team named, led by Mariah Bell

Mariah Bell and Karen Chen, who went one-two at the national championships, and two-time U.S. champ Alysa Liu comprise the Olympic women’s figure skating team chosen by a committee. Bell, Chen and Liu were the favorites to make up the team before the U.S. Championships, which finished Friday night....
SPORTS
Fox News

Snowboard star Shaun White's Olympic status still uncertain

Shaun White arrived at Mammoth Mountain hoping to lock in a spot on his fifth Olympic team. The snowboarding superstar left it with his ankle hurting and work still left to do. White put together a solid run during qualifying at the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday night but aggravated...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy