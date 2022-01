SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The application process is now open for the new California Mortgage Relief Program that will provide $1 billion in federal funds to help homeowners dealing with pandemic-related financial hardship. State officials want to make sure California homeowners are aware of the free relief program that will provide funds that they will not not be required to repay. Learn More at the California Mortgage Relief Program website Gov. Gavin Newsom last month confirmed that the federal government had approved his mortgage relief plan aimed at helping people who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief...

