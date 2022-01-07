Arnprior Library continues to offer Vaccine QR printing

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Centers for Disease Control data paints a dire picture of what’s likely to come, as Omicron variant cases continue to increase. The agency expects up to around 54,000 people to be hospitalized every day by the end of January. CBS2’s Nikki Battiste went inside the Intensive Care Unit at Teaneck‘s Holy Name Medical Center, where it’s all hands on deck. When asked how the number of COVID-19 patients has changed from just before the holidays to now, Dr. Michele Acito said, “Just before the holidays, we were under 30. Yesterday, we were over 90. So, we’ve seen a...

TEANECK, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO