Much-needed cornerback help coming for 49ers ahead of Week 18 vs. Rams

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 49ers got some much-needed good news on the cornerback front Friday ahead of their Week 18 showdown with the Rams in Los Angeles. CB Ambry Thomas was officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday expressed optimism that CB Emmanuel Moseley will be activated off injured reserve following a week of practice.

Thomas’ activation leaves a trio of cornerbacks and four total defensive backs on the COVID list. Dontae Johnson, K’Waun Williams and Deommodore Lenoir are still there along with free safety Jimmie Ward. Shanahan on Friday told reporters all four players have a chance to clear COVID protocols by game time Sunday.

If they’re unable to activate enough CBs, the 49ers will need to dip into their practice squad for help. Moseley and Thomas figure to start with Josh Norman working as the third corner. That could change if Johnson, Williams or Lenoir are cleared. If those three are still on the COVID list come Sunday San Francisco would likely activate at least two of their three practice squad corners.

Nothing is official with Moseley yet, but Shanahan was very hopeful about the veteran cornerback returning from a high ankle sprain.

“I feel good about him being ready this week,” Shanahan said in his post-practice press conference.

In an additional roster move, the 49ers released tight end Tanner Hudson who was elevated to the active roster before Week 17.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

