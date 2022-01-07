ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Olympics

Figure skating-Ice dancers Chock and Bates take lead at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The ice dancing pair of Madison Chock and Evan Bates put on a nearly flawless rhythm dance routine at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday to put them in position to win their third national championship. Going last and performing to a medley of songs...

wiky.com

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Nathan Chen gets funky on his way to winning sixth straight US Championship

Nathan Chen went looking for the fun and funky side of skating. He found it Sunday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Chen got so into dancing to Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” at the end of Sunday’s free skate at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, in fact, that he uncharacteristically tripped — marking his second fall of the performance. Neither that spill nor the one that came when he attempted a quadruple flip early in the program could get him out of his groove, however. The Salt Lake City skater who entered in first place after the short program still produced the highest scores of the afternoon on his way to winning his sixth straight U.S. championship. That’s one shy of the record set by Dick Button, who won seven straight from 1946-52.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
The Guardian

Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Madison Chock#Olympics#Reuters#Beijing Olympic
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NBC Sports

Madison Chock, Evan Bates win ice dance at figure skating nationals; Olympic medal next?

Finally, it is Madison Chock and Evan Bates‘ turn to go into the Olympics with the most respected title in U.S. figure skating these days: ice dance national champions. Chock and Bates bettered training partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue over two programs, totaling 227.37 points in Nashville. They prevailed by 1.78 over Hubbell and Donohue to win their third national title together.
THEATER & DANCE
104.1 WIKY

Freestyle skiing-Gu wins first crystal globe after perfect World Cup season

(Reuters) – China’s Eileen Gu capped the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup season with a perfect record in women’s halfpipe after a triumph at Mammoth Mountain in California on Saturday to capture the first crystal globe of her career. The 18-year-old reigning world champion, who was born...
SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-American Brooksby out of Australian Open due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – American Jenson Brooksby has pulled out of the Australian Open after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his departure to Melbourne, the 21-year-old said. Brooksby climbed from outside the top 300 at the start of 2021 to a career-high 56 by November following his run to the Newport final and the fourth round at the U.S. Open.
TENNIS

