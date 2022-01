β€œJeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider certainly must have a method to her madness. Schneider continues to wow Jeopardy fans. The champ has now won 16 consecutive games, amassing wins of $631,400. This impressive streak puts Schneider in fourth place for most winnings, behind only Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Host and former contestant Ken Jennings says of Schneider, β€œI don’t know about you, but as a Jeopardy! diehard myself, there is nothing I like more than watching a great champion play the game at such a high level of excellence as we’ve seen from our champion, Amy Schneider. She’s so impressive out here.”

