How to watch, listen and stream Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 18
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have secured their playoff berths, so Saturday’s matchup has lost a little bit of the normal luster.
Saturday’s game will only affect playoff seeding and matchups, but it’s still worth watching as both teams want to enter the postseason with positive momentum.
The playing status of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott is still unknown, but here’s your Week 18 watch and streaming guide.
Game Information
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 8
Where: FedEx Field — Washington, D.C.
How to watch
Both Saturday NFL matchups will be hard to miss, with ESPN and ABC showing the broadcast simultaneously.
Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City @ Denver (ESPN/ABC; Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)
Saturday 8:15 ET: Dallas @ Philadelphia (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)
Streaming
Also available live on FuboTV
Satellite Radio
Cowboys vs. Eagles can also be heard on Sirius Channel 83 or XM Channel 225.
Local Radio
Eagles: 94WIP
Cowboys: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan
