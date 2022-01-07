How to watch, listen and stream Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 18

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have secured their playoff berths, so Saturday’s matchup has lost a little bit of the normal luster.

Saturday’s game will only affect playoff seeding and matchups, but it’s still worth watching as both teams want to enter the postseason with positive momentum.

The playing status of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott is still unknown, but here’s your Week 18 watch and streaming guide.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 8

Where: FedEx Field — Washington, D.C.

How to watch

Both Saturday NFL matchups will be hard to miss, with ESPN and ABC showing the broadcast simultaneously.

Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City @ Denver (ESPN/ABC; Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)

Saturday 8:15 ET: Dallas @ Philadelphia (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)

Streaming

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Satellite Radio

Cowboys vs. Eagles can also be heard on Sirius Channel 83 or XM Channel 225.

Social Media

Local Radio

Eagles: 94WIP

Cowboys: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan