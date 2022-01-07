ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen and stream Cowboys vs. Eagles in Week 18

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmMuA_0dfxMZ2100

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have secured their playoff berths, so Saturday’s matchup has lost a little bit of the normal luster.

Saturday’s game will only affect playoff seeding and matchups, but it’s still worth watching as both teams want to enter the postseason with positive momentum.

The playing status of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott is still unknown, but here’s your Week 18 watch and streaming guide.

Game Information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTGPu_0dfxMZ2100
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 8

Where: FedEx Field — Washington, D.C.

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgC6E_0dfxMZ2100
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Both Saturday NFL matchups will be hard to miss, with ESPN and ABC showing the broadcast simultaneously.

Saturday 4:30 ET: Kansas City @ Denver (ESPN/ABC; Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)

Saturday 8:15 ET: Dallas @ Philadelphia (ESPN/ABC; Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick)

Streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0fbm_0dfxMZ2100
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Also available live on FuboTV

“Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)”

Satellite Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riyzF_0dfxMZ2100
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles can also be heard on Sirius Channel 83 or XM Channel 225.

Social Media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyeZO_0dfxMZ2100
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Local Radio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATHZn_0dfxMZ2100
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Eagles: 94WIP

Cowboys: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Dallas Cowboys
