Resolutions for 2022: Human connection, mental health and self-care

By Claire Tollan
Gonzaga Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into 2022, many of us are still processing the isolation, exhaustion and grief that have marked the past two years of the global pandemic. I think it is safe to say that we would rather forget about the time we spent isolated from family and friends, the hours...

chicagocrusader.com

Self Care is the Best Care in 2022

Here we are poised to close out another year, and we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. Two COVID-19 variants later, we are seemingly back to square one of quarantining, mask requirements, safe distancing, etc. However, we are now armed with much more information and most important, vaccinations and booster shots.
HEALTH
Times News

Vigil highlights need for mental health care

A vigil held at Pleasant Valley Assembly of God in Brodheadsville Thursday night honored Christian Hall, who was shot and killed by police one year ago, but it also shed light on the problem of getting good mental health care. “I knew my son was struggling and I tried to...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
ijpr.org

Wed 8:30 | Mental Health Matters: focusing on self-care for you

We've received plenty of messages about taking care of our health in the last two years. And not all of them have been about physical health. Mental health concerns are certainly part of the mix in the pandemic, even more so during the holiday season. This month's edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon, takes up the issue of self-care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Take care of your mental health this holiday season

It wasn’t from “A Christmas Carol,” but an opening line from another of Charles Dickens’ novels feels strangely relevant this holiday season. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. … “. Even as we look forward to talking with loved...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

7 Meaningful Self-Care Resolutions To Make For The New Year

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you make only one New Year's resolution this year, I recommend targeting it toward self-care. Your emotional, mental, and physical health will thrive when you make a vow to give yourself small doses of kindness every day.
HEALTH
hottytoddy.com

Pediatric Mental Health Care Need Rises, UMMC Researcher Finds

The demand for pediatric mental health care services increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a study including University of Mississippi Medical Center experts found. The study, “Trends in Mental Health Concerns Reported to Two Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Programs During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was published in the journal Psychiatric Services and was written by Dr. Dustin Sarver, associate professor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and a psychologist and researcher with Children’s of Mississippi’s Center for Advancement of Youth, project managers Terrence Hibbert and Carson Allen of CAY, and Dr. Amie Bettencourt of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Kelly Coble, licensed certified social worker-clinical, of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
KCEN TV NBC 6

Human Trafficking: How social media, mental health, and COVID-19 impact victims and survivors

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In honor of human trafficking awareness day, the Lucas County Human Trafficking Coalition will be hosting Human Trafficking Awareness Conversations + COVID-19. The LCHTC provides awareness and prevention education to thousands of people every year. The organization networks the region’s service providers and concerned citizens to better support and aid human trafficking victims and survivors.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
NOLA.com

Read the latest Gambit: Getting mental health care in the age of disaster

Getting good mental health care has long been a challenge in New Orleans, writes contributor Domonique Tolliver in this week's Gambit. Stigmas around seeking help still linger, the number of doctors available to provide care hasn't kept pace with demand, and for many people, the cost of health care is just out of reach. Add to that: For Black New Orleanians, the process of finding help can be even tougher when there are few people in the mental health industry who are Black and can understand their experience with empathy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iowastartingline.com

Democratic Candidates: Iowa Mental Health Care in ‘Crisis’

Iowa has a crisis for mental health care. That was the consensus of three Democratic candidates for statewide office. Thursday evening the National Association of Social Workers, Iowa Chapter and the Grand View University Social Work Club hosted a town hall for the candidates running for Iowa Governor and for the US Senate.
IOWA STATE

