Resolutions for 2022: Human connection, mental health and self-care

Getting good mental health care has long been a challenge in New Orleans, writes contributor Domonique Tolliver in this week's Gambit. Stigmas around seeking help still linger, the number of doctors available to provide care hasn't kept pace with demand, and for many people, the cost of health care is just out of reach. Add to that: For Black New Orleanians, the process of finding help can be even tougher when there are few people in the mental health industry who are Black and can understand their experience with empathy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO