ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Oklahoma State

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 3 days ago

The No. 14 Longhorns look to improve 3-0 in conference play on Saturday, as the team travels to Stillwater, Okla. to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas (12-2) is coming off of a 70-57 win on the road Tuesday against a short-handed Kansas State team. The Longhorns were led by Marcus Carr (19 points) and Timmy Allen (17 points) in the victory.

Oklahoma State (7-5) suffered its fourth home loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 74-63 to the high-powered No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys are led by head coach Mike Boynton, who is in his fifth season at the helm.

On the court, the team is led by Avery Anderson III (11.9 points) and Bryce Williams (11.5). The duo form a versatile backcourt that is top five in the conference in steals through the season’s first 12 games.

In the Big 12, Williams (2.3 steals) and Anderson III (2.1 steals) and first and fifth in steals per game, respectively.

Their matchup with Texas’ backcourt of Carr and Courtney Ramey should be an exciting one.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT64U_0dfxKXTp00
By Zach Dimmitt

Lack of Aggression Plagues Longhorns in Another Road Loss

The inability to match Oklahoma State's tempo doomed Texas in its third loss of the season on Saturday

2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Qcuc_0dfxKXTp00
By Matt Galatzan

Texas Suffers First Big 12 Loss To Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns dropped their first loss in Big 12 play on Saturday

4 hours ago

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas (12-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Ina Arena - Stillwater, OK

TV/Streaming: CBS

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Mike Boynton
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Jayhawks#Longhornscountry Com#The Texas Longhorns#Oklahoma State Cowboys#Cbs Radio
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska punter opts for NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska punter William Przystup has decided to move on from Nebraska. Per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3, the Huskers specialist is in the transfer portal. Przystup started his career at Michigan State before transferring to Nebraska ahead of the 2019 season. He spent 3 years in Lincoln before searching for opportunities elsewhere.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer destination

Former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has announced his intention to transfer to the UCF Knights. Plumlee entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Plumlee began his career at Ole Miss as a quarterback, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy