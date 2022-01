A new, celebrity chef restaurant is opening.Hamide Jafari/Unsplash. Chef Beau MacMillian has worked his way through the culinary scene here in the United States. At the age of 16, he started working at the Crane Brook Tea Room in Carver, Massachusetts. Eventually, he moved down to Boca Raton, Florida, and served as the sous chef at La Vieille Maison, and then took up the same position at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Eventually, the chef found himself in the Executive Chef position at Elements in the Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain. And now, this well-traveled chef is opening his own restaurant here in Old Town Scottsdale.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO