E-scooter rental firm Spin to lay off a quarter of its staff

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – Electric scooter rental firm Spin said on Friday it will lay off 25% of its employees, as part of the company’s restructuring plan to exit open permit markets. San Francisco-based Spin was...

Related
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
WNCY

Volkswagen CFO expects inflation to ease and chip shortage to drag on – WSJ

(Reuters) – Volkswagen AG expects inflation to ease later this year but warned there would be no significant improvement in the global semiconductor shortage, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. The German carmaker was well-hedged against inflation, Antlitz told the Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/vw-finance-chief-expects-inflation-to-ease-and-chip-shortage-to-drag-on-11641843428?mod=latest_headlines...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea – regulator

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems. Apple’s announcement comes after...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Ferrari unveils new management team to face electrification challenge

MILAN (Reuters) – Ferrari unveiled on Monday details of leadership changes aimed at boosting technology and product exclusivity as the luxury sports car maker embraces electrification under new chief executive Benedetto Vigna. Vigna, a tech industry veteran and a former top executive at chip maker STMicroelectronics, took the CEO...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Facing Problems Like Never Before

The first examples of the Rivian R1T truck have been delivered and more continue to roll off the assembly line. Word has it a very limited number of R1S SUVs have also begun to reach customers but full-scale production is still some time away. Rivian is also using immense time and energy to prepare the all-electric delivery van for its chief investor Amazon. The e-commerce giant placed a 100,000-vehicle order (due by the end of the decade) and the first 10,000 units were due early last month. Unfortunately, Rivian is now experiencing some early growing pains.
BUSINESS
spectrumnews1.com

E-scooter companies are upgrading for the long haul

LOS ANGELES — Heading into a third year of the pandemic, e-scooter riders in Los Angeles are taking longer rides. Superpedestrian says the average LA trip on its LINK e-scooter is 1.4 miles, with an average trip lasting 14 minutes. Santa Monica-based Bird says its average ride length also increased in 2021 and is 58% longer compared with pre-pandemic levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCY

TPG invests $360 million in AI tech startup Fractal

(Reuters) – Artificial intelligence technology startup Fractal said on Wednesday it has received a $360 million investment from private equity firm TPG through its Asia focused investment platform. TPG’s involvement in Fractal includes a mix of primary investment and a secondary share purchase from funds advised by buyout firm...
BUSINESS
WNCY

Schneider Acquires Midwest Logistics Systems

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Trucking company Schneider announced growth with the acquisition of an Ohio-based truckload carrier. Schneider acquired 100% of the equity interest in Midwest Logistics Systems (MLS), resulting in a $263 million transaction. MLS has more than 1,000 professional drivers, operating 900 tractors across 30 central...
GREEN BAY, WI
bizjournals

Blue Bell cloud communications firm CoreDial laying off 62 employees

Blue Bell cloud communications company CoreDial plans to lay off 62 employees, according to a state filing, a move that comes several months after being acquired. The layoffs will take effect on or around Jan. 28, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act filing with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. CoreDial did not disclose a specific reason for the layoffs in the filing. CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm could not immediately be reached for comment.
BLUE BELL, PA
WNCY

Reliance to buy control of Mandarin Oriental New York in $98 million deal

(Reuters) – Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is paying nearly $100 million for a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, through the purchase of its Cayman Islands-based parent. Reliance said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday its industrial investments subsidiary will...
ECONOMY
WNCY

Sika reports 17.3% jump in full-year sales

(Reuters) – Construction chemicals maker Sika reported on Tuesday a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before. The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

