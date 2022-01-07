ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Turn off sprinklers during freezing weather

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 3 days ago

Residents and business owners are reminded to turn off their automatic sprinkler systems when the threat of freezing weather moves into the metro.

Water from sprinklers often cause streets to become slick and hazardous when the temperature dips below freezing.

Watering during freezing weather can also cause damage to your irrigation system and plants.

  • Turn your sprinkler system off in cold months. Water that lands on sidewalks and streets turns to ice, making surfaces slick and dangerous for walkers, drivers and cyclists.
  • In the winter, use your sprinkler system only during lingering dry conditions and when the temperature is above freezing. Plants need a lot less water in the winter and a good soaking before temperatures plummet will protect roots. Ice can kill or damage plants.
  • Install a rain/freeze sensor for automatic sprinkler systems to prevent unnecessary watering.

Visit squeezeeverydrop.com for more watering and water conservation tips.

# # #

Media Contact: Kristy Yager, (405) 297-2550 / kristy.yager@okc.gov

