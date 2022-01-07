ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cal Football: Elijah Hicks Agrees to Play in the East-West Shrine Game

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sjYN_0dfxD2ue00

All-Pac-12 safety Elijah Hicks of Cal has accepted an invitation to play in the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Hicks, whose resume also includes doing substantial community service work, earned third-team All-America honors for Pro Football Focus. He was a finalist for the Pop Warner College Football Award and a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and the Wuerffel Trophy.

In the video at the top of this story, shot prior to the Bears' final game, Hicks reflects on the ups and downs of his senior season, when Cal was 5-7 and failed to qualify for a bowl game.

The Shrine Game, which for many years was hosted by Stanford, is one of the oldest and most prestigious post-collegiate all-star games. Being named to the game also gives players hoping to play in the NFL the opportunity to work out for a week in front of pro scouts.

Hicks, who started 46 of 54 games he played for the Bears, enjoyed his most productive season in 2021. He started all 12 games, was second on the team with 72 tackles, had a career-high three interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups. He also led the Pac-12 with four forced fumbles, ranking in a tie for 11th nationally.

Named to the AFCA All-State Good Works Team as a junior in 2020, Hicks created his own non-profit foundation, Intercept Poverty, which responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with No Hungry Kid and raising nearly $70,000 to provide financial assistance to low-incoming family to help feed their children.

Hicks, who came to Cal as a cornerback, finished his Cal career with 213 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, five interceptions that he returned for 66 yards and one touchdown, 14 pass breakups and six forced fumbles.

The Shrine Game will be televised by the NFL Network at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.

Cover photo of Elijah Hicks by Cal Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Foundation#College Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Cal Football#Pac 12#Pro Football Focus#Stanford#Afca#Intercept Poverty#No Hungry Kid#The Shrine Game#The Nfl Network#Cal Athletics#Cal Sports Report
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission

Legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice are widely seen as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history. Michael Irvin believes another quarterback-wide receiver combination might deserve to be put in the same tier, though. The former Dallas Cowboys great – who formed his own...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Sent Vic Fangio A Message Following Chiefs’ Win

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Mike Zimmer’s Future

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Disappointing 2021 Season

One NFL team has decided to fire its head coach. On Sunday morning, the Denver Broncos announced they have part ways with Vic Fangio after a disappointing 2021 season. Fangio was hired by the Broncos in 2019 after spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. "This...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Release Former First-Round Pick

The New York Jets parted ways with defensive end Shaq Lawson on Saturday. Per the NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero, the veteran pass rusher was let go of by the Green & White. “The Jets released veteran DE Shaq Lawson,” Pelissero reported. A former first-round pick out of Clemson,...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Locker Room Video Of Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Mike Tomlin may not allow music to play at practice, but he certainly lets it blast when the Steelers play their way into postseason contention. With a Jaguars loss and overtime victory against the Ravens, Pittsburgh will find itself in the playoffs. Minus an unlikely Chargers-Raiders tie on Sunday night. Tomlin celebrated the win in the locker room with his team.
NFL
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
540
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy