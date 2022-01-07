Bills vs. Jets: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 18 meeting at Highmark Stadium on Thursday:
New York Jets (4-12)
Out
- N/A
Doubtful
- WR Braxton Berrios (quad)
Questionable
- N/A
Full practice
- RB Michael Carter (concussion)
- WR Jamison Crowder (calf)
- S Ashtyn Davis (back)
- DL Sheldon Rankins (knee)
- OL Chuma Edoga (ankle)
- OL Greg Van Roten (illness)
Notes:
Crowder did not play in Week 17 vs. the Buccaneers. … Berrios, Carter, Edoga were all new additions to the Jets’ injury report this week. … Carter Edoga, Van Roten were upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday. … Rankins was upgraded from DNP to limited.
Buffalo Bills (10-6)
Out
- DE Efe Obada (ankle)
Doubtful
- WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Questionable
- N/A
Full practice
- OL Ryan Bates (knee)
- OL Dion Dawkins (personal)
- DT Ed Oliver ankle)
Notes:
Bates, Sanders, Obada were all called day to-day early this week. … Oliver was upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday.
