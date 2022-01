This article represents the opinion of the Tampa Bay Times Editorial Board. As revelers prepare to toast the new year tonight, besides popping some corks we might want to pop a few bubbles, too — the political kind that reinforce our beliefs whether they’re right or wrong. Take Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden, for example. They couldn’t be more different, could they? So it should be really easy to figure out who said what this year. Try this quiz and see. And for those of us who don’t score 100 percent, maybe we should make a New Year’s resolution to stick a pin in our own bubble and talk to people whose political views might differ. Maybe the other side isn’t always wrong. Here we go.

